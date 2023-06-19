Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, June 19

Despite several teams being off on Monday, June 19, there are still 10 games on the schedule. For those looking to place player prop bets, you will have ample opportunity to do so. With that in mind, here are our three favorite player props for Monday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, June 19

Matt McLain over 1.5 total bases (+115)

McLain is one of the impressive young talents that have helped the Cincinnati Reds to an eight-game win streak as of Monday. The shortstop is hitting .324 on the season and has a four-game hitting streak. McLain will face off against southpaw Austin Gomber, who enters with a 4-6 record and a 7.29 ERA. McLain should be able to extend his hitting streak and tally two bases on Monday.

Merrill Kelly, over 6.5 strikeouts (+110)

Kelly has been a reliable option for the Arizona Diamondbacks this season. Zac Gallen still leads the team as their ace, but Kelly has developed into a solid No. 2 pitcher. He struck out seven his last time out against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelly faced the Brew Crew in mid-April and struck out seven over six innings of work, and he should be able to do so again in a rematch on Monday.

Kerry Carpenter, over 0.5 hits (-250)

Carpenter heads into Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals with a .279 batting average. He and the Detroit Tigers will face off with K.C. starter Jordan Lyles, who enters with an 0-11 record and a 6.89 ERA. Carpenter enters 2-for-3 in his career against Lyles and is coming off a 3-for-4 game against the Minnesota Twins. Carpenter has a great chance to tally at least one hit on Monday.