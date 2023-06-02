Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, June 2

The MLB schedule is loaded for Friday, June 2, with every team expected to be in action, weather permitting. As teams are either continuing or beginning their respective weekend series, this means there are ample opportunities for player prop bets — here are our favorite plays for Friday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, June 2

Harold Castro over 0.5 hits (-280)

Castro has picked up hits in back-to-back games and in five of his last six, and he enters a career 4-for-7 against Kansas City Royals starter Jordan Lyles (0-9, 7.30 ERA this year). Castro should tally at least one base knock on Friday.

Shohei Ohtani under 7.5 strikeouts (-130)

It’s rare to take the under on Ohtani strikeouts, but the Houston Astros present a tough matchup. He has fanned at least eight hitters in five of his last seven starts. One of the games he didn’t, though, was against Houston. Ohtani should still be solid, but I think he should finish with fewer than eight strikeouts.

Fernando Tatis Jr. over 1.5 total bases (-120)

Tatis is hitting .253 on the season but is coming off a big game, going 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBI in a win over the Miami Marlins. It was the first time Tatis tallied more than one base in his last four games. Still, he has a good matchup against Jameson Taillon on Friday, and should make it back-to-back games with at least two bases.