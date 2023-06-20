Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, June 20

Major League Baseball is back in action on Tuesday, June 20th. There is a full slate of games with every team scheduled to play, barring inclement weather. With so many options, finding the best player prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook could be tough. We look at our top three player props for Tuesday’s games.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, June 20th

Nathan Eovaldi to record a win (+115)

Eovaldi will take the mound for the 15th time this season and enter with a 9-3 record and a 2.59 ERA. He hasn’t faced the Chicago White Sox this season, but the Rangers head into this game riding a three-game win streak, including a victory in the series opener. Chicago will send Dylan Cease to the mound, but if the Texas lineup can give Eovaldi support early, he should record his 10th win of the year.

Ian Happ over 0.5 hits (-195)

The Chicago Cubs won the series opener on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Unfortunately, Happ went hitless in the game and has now gone hitless in his last three games. So why do I think he gets a hit on Tuesday? First off, he is a switch hitter and will at the very least, have a handedness matchup advantage. Second, Happ is a career 6-for-13 against Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.

Spencer Strider over 8.5 strikeouts (-145)

Strider hasn’t looked like himself his last two times out. He allowed a combined 13 earned runs against the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets in just nine innings. While his location and efficiency may have faltered, he is still fanning batters. Strider struck out nine when facing the Philadelphia Phillies on May 28 and will face them on Tuesday. He should tally at least nine strikeouts if he can return to form and pitch more than five innings.