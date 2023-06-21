Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, June 21

We have a full slate of games to look forward to on the MLB schedule for today and with so many options, finding the best player prop bets at DraftKings Sportsbook could be tough. Here are our top three player props for tonight’s games.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, June 21

Brendan Donovan, over 1.5 hits (+185)

The St. Louis Cardinals have suddenly caught fire with a four-game win streak, and Donovan has done an effective job at setting the table from the leadoff spot. The utility man is 9-for-19 at the plate over the last four games and has been an effective table-setter during this early-week series against the Washington Nationals. Expect him to get at least two base knocks today.

Jhony Brito, over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Seattle Mariners have the second-highest strikeout rate in the Majors this season. The last three games have been particularly egregious, as their batters have been punched out an average of 13.67 times during that span. That plays into the favor of New York Yankees starter Jhony Brito, who is averaging only three strikeouts per outing this season. I’ll predict that he gets at least five tonight against the M’s.

Ronald Acuna Jr., over 0.5 stolen bases (+240)

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the National League in stolen bases at 31 and swiped another one in the Atlanta Braves 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies last night. It has been about a month since the MVP candidate has recorded a stolen base in back-to-back games, why not predict him doing that very thing tonight? Take Acuna to steal one against the Phils this evening.