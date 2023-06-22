Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, June 22

With only eight games on today’s MLB slate, there aren’t as many prop bet options as on normal days. Here are three prop bets from the truncated schedule that we like, with odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, June 22nd

Shane McClanahan to Record a Win (-135)

There’s a reason McClanahan leads all of baseball in wins, and this is a must-bet considering the Royals are going with a bullpen game against him. He’s also gotten the job done against lesser opponents, as he’s 4-1 on the season against teams with records under .500. McClanahan is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two career starts against the Royals.

Manny Machado O1.5 total bases (+105)

It’s been a weird year for Machado. The 30-year-old is only hitting .253 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs this season. He has been good for an OPS+ of 96, which would be the lowest total he’s had in a full season. That said, Machado is no stranger to Giants starter Alex Wood; he has a .308 batting average in 13 at-bats against Wood. Additionally, Machado has a .287 average in his career against the Giants, and .286 average at AT&T Park.

Brent Rooker U0.5 hits (+135)

After a scorching hot start to the season, Rooker is currently mired in an 11-for-51 (.211) slump where he’s tallied 21 strikeouts in 51 games. While Rooker is better against left-handed pitching (.279 average), I think Logan Allen and the Guardians will keep him off the bases today.