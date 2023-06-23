Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, June 23

Major League Baseball will be back in full swing on Friday, June 23. The action begins with the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds playing at 6:40 p.m. ET in a battle of division leaders. Every team is set to play, barring inclement weather, meaning there are ample opportunities to take advantage of player prop bets. With that in mind, here are our favorite player prop bets for Friday’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, June 23rd

Joe Musgrove to record a win (-115)

Musgrove and the San Diego Padres will face off against Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals on Friday. The San Diego starter is coming off back-to-back wins and victories in three of his last four starts. The Padres picked up a much-needed victory on Thursday and hopefully can use this momentum to begin a streak on Friday. Musgrove faces Washington, which is 1-6 over its last seven games.

Brandon Drury over 1.5 total bases (-165)

Drury and the Los Angeles Angels will be on the road to take on the Colorado Rockies. The latter heads into this game on an eight-game losing streak. The southpaw Kyle Freeland will start on Friday. Drury is 6-for-14 against him in his career, with two doubles, one home run and an RBI. He did go 0-for-4 in his last game but logged four-straight two-hit games prior to that.

Chris Bassitt under 5.5 strikeouts (-105)

Bassitt has a good matchup against the Oakland Athletics on Friday. While he has worked well this season to a 7-5 record with a 4.16 ERA, he hasn’t been consistently punching out batters. This will be his first start of the year against Oakland, and he needs to bounce back after consecutive bad performances. Bassitt has fewer than six strikeouts in five of his last six starts.