Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, June 25

MLB will be in action with a full slate of games on Sunday, June 25. The schedule starts early, with the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cubs wrapping up their brief two-game London Series at 10 a.m. ET. The day concludes with this week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Due to so many teams to choose from, it can be tough to find the best player prop bets. With that in mind, here are our favorite player prop bets for Sunday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, June 25

Aaron Civale, over 5.5 strikeouts (+115)

Civale will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cleveland starter is coming off back-to-back outings with at least six punchouts. The Brew Crew has struck out at least seven times against Cleveland’s starter in each of this series' first two games. Civale should finish with at least six strikeouts Sunday.

Yusei Kikuchi, to record a win (+125)

Kikuchi has been great this year but brought a 6-2 record into June and hasn’t added wins or losses. He is due for a decision, and his matchup against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday should help him end that streak. Kikuchi last pitched six innings against the Miami Marlins. He allowed two hits and struck out six.

Trent Grisham, over 0.5 hits (-115)

Grisham had a rough start to the season and is fighting his way back. He is hitting .208 on the year but has hits in four of his last five games. Grisham is hitting .290 against left-handers this year, and the Washington Nationals are starting southpaw MacKenzie Gore. It’s a small sample size, but Grisham is 2-for-2 against Gore in his career with a double.