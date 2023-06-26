Best MLB player prop bets for Monday, June 26

After a wild weekend that featured plenty of action across MLB, Monday’s slate only features six games. That truncated schedule doesn’t mean that there aren’t any good player props to pick out, however. Here are three of our favorites, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Monday, June 26

Reid Detmers, O17.5 outs recorded (-115)

Detmers has looked like a stud over the past month, and has recorded a minuscule 0.96 ERA over his last three starts. More importantly, he’s cleared this total in two of those three outings, going six innings against the Rangers on June 14 and seven innings against the Dodgers last week. The White Sox enter tonight’s game with the 12th-worst batting average in baseball against left-handers (.247), which should set Detmers up for a lengthy outing.

Christian Yelich, O1.5 total bases (+125)

While the Brewers’ offense has been scuffling as of late, Yelich has still produced to the tune of a .340 batting average over his last 13 games. Normally, I’d stay away from any team going against Justin Verlander, but the Mets ace has looked every bit his age this year. That should continue tonight against Yelich, who’s a career .277 hitter against the Mets.

Trevor Williams, U15.5 outs recorded (+110)

Although Williams is coming off a six-inning start against the Cardinals his last time out, he’s failed to clear this total in more than half of his starts this season and faces off against a Mariners lineup that, while struggling, still has some thump. This will be Williams’ first career start at T-Mobile Park, which can be one of the hardest MLB parks for pitchers to adjust to.