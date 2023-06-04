Best MLB player prop bets for Sunday, June 4

Sunday means a full matinee slate around MLB, so you’re going to need to get those prop bets in bright and early on June 4. There’s a lot to choose from, so we’re here to help with three of our favorite plays on today’s schedule with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Sunday, June 4

Paul Goldschmidt, over 1.5 total bases (-120)

It’s a very rare thing to see negative odds on a guy tallying multiple bases in a game, but matchups don’t get much juicier than Goldschmidt’s on Sunday. The reigning NL MVP has mashed left-handed pitching this year to the tune of a .327 average, and he’s flat-out owned Pittsburgh Pirates southpaw Rich Hill in his career — with 12 hits (including three homers), three walks and just two strikeouts in 26 plate appearances. Hill has been struggling lately — he’s allowed a combined 11 earned runs over his last two starts — while Goldschmidt has notched multi-hit games in both games of this weekend set so far to raise his season-long OPS to .923.

Marcus Stroman, over 17.5 outs recorded (+100)

Stroman has been cooking all year long, but he was especially hot in the month of May, with a 2.87 ERA over six starts. He completed at least six innings in five of those six, punctuated by a complete-game one-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays last time out. The righty has been one of the league’s premier workhorses, and he should find success again on Sunday afternoon against the San Diego Padres.

Despite a star-studded lineup, the Friars have struggled all season against right-handed pitching, with the league’s sixth-highest strikeout rate and an OPS that ranks just 25th. Chicago righty Jameson Taillon shut them down on Friday, and at plus odds, I’m betting we’ll see Stroman do the same while working deep into this game.

Tyler Wells, over 5.5 strikeouts (-125)

Wells has been a pleasant surprise in the Baltimore Orioles rotation, with a 3.29 ERA over 11 starts. He shows great command of all his pitches, elevating his four-seam fastball while burying his changeup to lefties and his slider to righties, helping him post strikeout and whiff rates above league average. The righty has punched out seven or eight batters in each of his last four appearances, and he doesn’t figure to break that streak on Sunday, facing a San Francisco Giants lineup that has the league’s third-highest strikeout rate against right-handed pitching.