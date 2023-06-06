Best MLB player prop bets for Tuesday, June 6

Every MLB team is scheduled to be in action on Tuesday, June 6, weather permitting. With so many options, it can be tough to find the best player prop bets. In this article, we will give you our best MLB player props for Tuesday’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Tuesday, June 6

Bryan Reynolds over 1.5 total bases (-125)

Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The A’s starter goes into this matchup with an 0-6 record and an 8.12 ERA. Reynolds did go hitless on Monday but has at least two bases in two of his last three games. He typically bats leadoff for Pittsburgh, maximizing his opportunities at the plate. Reynolds is hitting .276 on the year with a .333 OBP.

Bryce Elder to record a win (+145)

Elder will be making his 12th appearance of the season but has just a 3-0 record. Despite how good he has been on the mound, the Atlanta Braves bullpen has given up late leads when Elder has been on the mound. He has a 1.92 ERA and has given up two earned runs or fewer in six straight starts. The New York Mets will be starting Carlos Carrasco, who the Braves lineup should be able to get to early and often with his 5.74 ERA. Elder should leave Tuesday with a win if he pitches like he has been this season.

J.D. Davis under 1.5 hits (-265)

Davis has a four-game hit streak. He has ended with at least two hits in two of those games. Davis will face Dinelson Lamet on Tuesday, who he hasn’t seen much in his career. It is a tiny sample size, but Davis does enter 0-1 in his career against the Colorado starter. I think Davis gets at least one base knock, but he doesn’t make it two.