Best MLB player prop bets for Wednesday, June 7

It’s another full slate across MLB on Wednesday, and that means 15 games full of prop bets to sift through. Luckily, we’re here to help by offering three of our favorite plays today, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Wednesday, June 7

Edward Cabrera, over 6.5 strikeouts (-125)

Cabrera has established himself as one of the league’s preeminent strikeout artists in his age-25 season, with 76 Ks in just 58 innings on the back of a whiff rate that ranks in the 91st percentile. He just fanned 10 last week in a win over the Oakland Athletics, and he draws another great matchup on Wednesday against a weak Kansas City Royals offense. K.C. has the fifth-highest strikeout rate against right-handed pitching this year, and the fifth-highest strikeout rate in the league overall over the last two weeks, neither of which bode well. Cabrera has gone at least five innings in each of his last four starts, and if he works that deep again today, it’s hard to see him falling short of seven Ks.

Ryan McMahon, over 1.5 total bases (+105)

McMahon has been on a ridiculous heater of late, slashing .438/.500/.896 with six homers, five doubles and a triple over his last 12 games. The Colorado Rockies infielder is back in the hitter’s paradise of Coors Field this week, where he’ll get to face off against San Francisco Giants righty Logan Webb — who he’s owned to the tune of a .967 OPS in 27 career plate appearances. Coors turns batted balls into extra-base hits like no other park in baseball, and McMahon should have no trouble notching at least one on Wednesday night.

Roansy Contreras, to record a win (+205)

The Pittsburgh Pirates got smoked by the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night, but I’m expecting the Bucs to bounce back in a big way on Wednesday afternoon. Contreras has been a bit up-and-down this year, but he’s gone at least five innings in eight of his 11 starts; against an A’s lineup that’s put up a wRC+ of just 83 against righties on the season, he should work deep enough to be the pitcher of record. Then this becomes a question of run support, and a Pirates offense that’s been above league average against left-handed pitching should do enough against Oakland southpaw Hogan Harris to get Contreras a win.