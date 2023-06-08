Best MLB player prop bets for Thursday, June 8

Thursdays around Major League Baseball typically see few teams in action as they travel ahead of their respective weekend series. With some postponements from Wednesday due to the wildfires in Canada and the subsequent smoky conditions in the northeast United States, however, there are now 12 games on the slate for Thursday, June 8. With a surprising number of options to pick from, here are our favorite player props for today, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Thursday, June 8

Dansby Swanson, over 0.5 hits (-190)

Swanson is having a solid season for the Chicago Cubs, hitting .266 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 26 RBI. The shortstop has upside against the southpaw Reid Detmers who enters with a 0-5 record and a 5.15 ERA. Swanson went hitless on Wednesday but is a career 1-3 against Detmers and should tally a hit on Thursday with the platoon advantage against the struggling lefty.

Spencer Strider, to earn a win (+100)

Strider heads into this game with a 6-2 record and a 2.97 ERA. He has been electric for the Atlanta Braves, cementing himself as the team’s ace. Strider faced the New York Mets at the beginning of May and allowed four earned runs on five hits in just five innings of work. He benefitted from the offense showing out, and Atlanta’s lineup has been scoring runs aplenty recently, meaning Strider should tally a win on Thursday.

Matt Chapman, under 1.5 total bases (-180)

Chapman was red hot in April but has cooled off since. He is still hitting .278 on the season, but heads into Thursday's matchup against Framber Valdez just 2-for-11 against the Houston Astros’ southpaw. Chapman has less than two total bases in five of his last six games. That streak should continue on Thursday as he finishes with under 1.5 total bases.