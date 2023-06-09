Best MLB player prop bets for Friday, June 9

There is a jam-packed MLB schedule for Friday, June 9. Every team is expected to be in action, barring any weather cancellations. With so many options to choose from, it can be tough to find the best player prop bets. We will look at our top three plays for Friday’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, June 9

Marcus Stroman, to earn a win (+170)

Stroman has picked up a win in each of his last four outings. He will face off with the San Francisco Giants on Friday, and while San Fran is coming off a series sweep of the Colorado Rockies, Wrigley Field isn’t as friendly to opposing offenses. Stroman has faced the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres in his last two starts and hasn’t allowed an earned run. He should pick up yet another win on Friday.

Fernando Tatis Jr., under 2.5 total bases (-135)

This is a risky bet, given that Tatis Jr. will be taking on the southpaw Austin Gomber at Coors Field. The altitude would play perfectly into Tatis’ power. That being said, he hasn’t tallied three total bases in any of his last four games. Tatis also enters the game 0-for-4 in his career against Gomber with three strikeouts.

Christian Yelich, over 0.5 hits (-250)

On Friday, Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics. The A’s right-hander enters with an 0-5 record and an 8.19 ERA. Yelich has been leading off for the Brew Crew and is riding a three-game hit streak. He has five hits over his last three games, including three doubles. Given the matchup, he should tally at least one base knock on Friday.