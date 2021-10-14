Report: Cardinals fire manager Mike Shildt after another playoff exit

The St. Louis Cardinals have fired manager Mike Shildt, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Cardinals team president John Mozeliak said on Thursday that he decided to fire Shildt because of a “philosophical difference” in the direction of the team, per Passan. Shildt had one year left on his current deal with St. Louis.

Shildt was with the Cardinals for four years and posted a record of 252-199. He also won NL Manager of the Year in 2019. Over his four-year tenure, he led St. Louis to three straight postseason appearances, which includes the 2021 season.

The Redbirds had one of the more impressive runs to the postseason in recent memory in 2021 as they ripped off 17-straight wins down the stretch to finish the year with a 90-72 record and the second wild card spot in the National League. St. Louis’ cinderella season came to an end in the NL Wild Card Game, where they lost 3-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.