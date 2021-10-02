What channel Red Sox vs. Nationals is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET at Nationals Park in Washington DC. The game will air on NESN in the Red Sox market and MASN in the Nationals market. Josiah Gray will pitch for Washington, while Boston has not announced a starter yet.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Red Sox won the series opener 4-2 and that coupled with the Mariners loss moves them into sole possession of the second wild card berth. The Yankees lost to the Rays as well, which moves Boston to within a game of New York for the top wild card spot and home field in the Wild Card round. The Red Sox are a -145 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Nationals are a +125 underdog.

Red Sox vs. Nationals

Pitchers: TBD vs. Josiah Gray

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Red Sox TV: NESN

Nationals TV: MASN

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -145, Nationals +125