Dodgers SP Max Scherzer will not start Game 6 of NLCS against the Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers will not have ace Max Scherzer on the mound to start Game 6 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, according to the Los Angeles Times. Scherzer threw 79 pitches in 4.1 innings against the Braves in Game 2. Two days prior to that game, the pitcher had helped the Dodgers close out the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS. Manager Dave Roberts did say Scherzer’s fatigue level was unclear, according to the LA Times, but still said he was in line to start Game 6.

Scherzer has pitched on short rest before and based on the wording of the report, it sounds like he could still be available out of the bullpen for the Dodgers if the situation arises. The right-hander is still one of the best in the game and was a big acquisition for LA at the trade deadline.

The Dodgers need to win Game 6 to force a decisive Game 7. For the Braves, this is all too familiar to last year’s NLCS. Atlanta held a 3-1 lead in that series as well before losing 4-3 to the Dodgers.