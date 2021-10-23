Is Ronald Acuna Jr. playing in the World Series?

The Atlanta Braves returned to the World Series for the first time since 1999, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in the NLCS to secure their spot in the Fall Classic. The Braves got revenge for last season’s 4-3 loss to the Dodgers in the NLCS after holding a 3-1 lead.

Atlanta has reached the final milestone of the season without star Ronald Acuna, who was smacking home runs for fun prior to suffering a leg injury on July 10 against the Miami Marlins. Further evaluation showed Acuna had torn his ACL, ruling him out for the rest of the season. He is not expected to return for the World Series.

The Braves will face the Houston Astros in the World Series. The Astros are appearing in this series for the third time in five seasons and hope to avoid a repeat of the 2019 World Series, where they lost to an NL East team in the Washington Nationals. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Astros are favored to win the series at -160. The Braves are +130 underdogs to lift the World Series title.