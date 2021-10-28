Bob Melvin signing 3-year deal to manage San Diego Padres, per report

The San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin have agreed to a three-year deal for him to become the next manager of the franchise, per MLB.com Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell. The A’s previously exercised the 2022 contract option for A’s skipper back in June, but they still allowed him to interview with the Padres.

A three-time MLB Manager of the Year, Melvin served stints in Seattle and Arizona before taking over managerial duties with the A’s in 2011. Through 11 seasons, he became the winningest manager in franchise history, posting a record of 853-764. He ended up leading the team to six playoff appearances and three AL West division titles. The A’s never made the ALCS during this stretch, losing in the AL Wild Card game three times and falling short in do-or-die winner-take-all elimination games in the ALDS the three other times.

San Diego faded down the stretch during the 2021 season, finishing 79-83 before firing manager Jayce Tingler on October 6.