No delay expected for Astros-Braves World Series Game 3 despite early rain

There is no delay expected for Game 3 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves, but there was early rain in the Atlanta area which has impacted playing conditions at the moment. The infield was covered with tarp in time and there will be some maintenance underway ahead of the contest.

Rain has stopped. Official World Series squeegeeing underway.

I think you can buy an official Braves World Series squeegee for $29.95. pic.twitter.com/IvS8miMqkr — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 29, 2021

It’s expected to be a chilly evening in Atlanta, with temperatures hovering between the low-50s and high-40s. That will be a challenge for both sides, although the Braves have likely dealt with these conditions more frequently than the Astros as members of the NL East.

There is some scattered rain in the evening forecast for the Atlanta area, although it is unlikely to result in delays. The Astros and Braves are tied at 1-1 heading into Game 3. Houston is favored on the run line but is a +100 underdog on the moneyline according to DraftKings Sportsbook.