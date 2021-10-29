 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Braves pull Ian Anderson in Game 3 after five innings despite having no-hitter

Anderson was shutting down the Astros and had only thrown 76 pitches through five innings.

By Chinmay Vaidya
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Three
Ian Anderson of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning in Game Three of the World Series at Truist Park on October 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves have pulled starting pitcher Ian Anderson from Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros after five innings despite having a no-hitter intact. Anderson had thrown 76 pitches through five frames and was completely shutting down the Astros. He had four strikeouts in the outing.

Atlanta had a 1-0 lead at the time, and managers tend to get cold feet when a lineup starts to come back around for a third time. However, Anderson looked to be in complete control and Houston’s bats were not firing on a cold, damp night in Atlanta. The pitch count was well in the range of a standard five-inning performance. If the Braves go on to lose this game, there will be a lot of questions surrounding manager Brian Snitker’s decision to pull Anderson.

Relief pitcher A.J. Minter, who has been good this postseason, replaced Anderson in the game.

