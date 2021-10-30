Braves starting lineup for World Series Game 4 vs. Astros

The Atlanta Braves announced their lineup for Game 4 of the World Series vs. the Houston Astros. The game will start at 8:09 p.m. ET and air on FOX. The Braves will start PITCHER while the Astros will send out PITCHER. Let’s go over the Braves’ full starting lineup for Game 4.

Braves batting order, World Series Game 4

Eddie Rosario, LF

Freddie Freeman 1B

Ozzie Albies, 2B

Austin Riley, 3B

Joc Pederson, RF

Travis d’Arnaud, C

Adam Duvall, CF

Dansby Swanson, SS

Dylan Lee, SP

Lee gets the nod as Atlanta’s starting pitcher, answering a big question heading into the game. Pederson comes back into the lineup after missing Game 3, meaning Jorge Soler goes to the bench. The Braves remain largely the same aside from that one switch. If Atlanta can win Game 4, it will take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Astros. The Braves will be banking on the top of their lineup to keep producing runs in this series.