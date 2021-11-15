Jonathan India wins NL Rookie of the Year for 2021

Cincinnati Reds 2B Jonathan India won the 2021 Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award in the National League. India beat out St. Louis Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson and Miami Marlins SP Trevor Rogers to win the award.

India is the first Reds player to win ROTY since 1999 when Scott Williamson won the award. He is the eighth Reds player overall. He claimed the award with 29 of 30 first place votes. Rogers claimed the other first place vote and finished with 26 second place votes and three third place votes. Carlson had the most third place votes with 13.

India was a first-round pick (5th overall) in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Reds. He had been selected back in 2015 before opting to go to the University of Florida. India finished this season with 21 HRs and 69 RBI while hitting .269 with a .835 OPS and 12 stolen bases in 150 games in 2021. The Reds fell short of the postseason but had a winning season at 83-79, India being a big part of Cincinnati’s success.