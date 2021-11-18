Bryce Harper beats out Juan Soto to win NL MVP for 2021

Philadelphia Phillies OF Bryce Harper has won the 2021 NL MVP award, beating out Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto and San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr. Harper had his best season in Philly, going on a tear toward the end of the regular season to get the Phillies close to a postseason berth. Harper is the first Phillies player to win MVP since SS Jimmy Rollins back in 2007.

Here’s a full breakdown of the voting via Baseball Writers’ Association.

Harper led the League in doubles (42), slugging percentage (.615) and OPS (1.044) while hitting 35 HRs with 84 RBI. He hit over .300 for the first time since 2017 (.309) while playing in 141 games. Harper his 19 of his 35 HRs from August 1 until the end of the season, roughly a two-month stretch. That hot streak is what helped propel Harper to his second MVP award; he won back in 2015 with the Nationals.

Here are some NL MVP betting splits and where the public was betting during the season. Harper opened the preseason at 15/1 to win NL MVP and was as high as 25/1 back in June before his surge to favorite from August to September. Soto moved down the board before jumping back up toward the end of the season, opening at +750 and dropping to 20/1 in June before moving up again.