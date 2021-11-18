Shohei Ohtani runs away with AL MVP award on unanimous vote after historic season in 2021

Los Angeles Angels two-way stud Shohei Ohtani has won the 2021 AL MVP award, beating out Toronto Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and 2B Marcus Semien. Ohtani, who played the outfield, DH and starting pitcher, had arguably the best season by a player in MLB history considering his achievements as a two-way player.

Ohtani won the award on an unanimous vote, getting all 30 first-place ballots from the Writers’ Association.

Ohtani, 27, entered his fourth full season in the MLB with the Angels with high expectations. He surpassed said expectations by putting in one of the best seasons ever. Ohtani finished third in the AL with 46 HRs and 100 RBI and a .965 OPS over 639 plate appearances. He also went 9-2 on the hill, striking out 156 batters over 130.1 IP in 23 starts in the rotation.

Ohtani won AL Rookie of the Year back in 2018, though he wasn’t able to pitch the entire season. He had 20 HRs and 61 RBI in his rookie year with a .925 OPS. Here’s a look at how the public bet on AL MVP throughout the season. Ohtani opened the season 33/1 to win AL MVP and slowly moved up the board before closing at -10000.