Byron Buxton signs seven-year, $100 million extension with Twins, per report

Two weeks after rumors circulated the Minnesota Twins were considering trading homegrown start Byron Buxton, we can safely put those rumors to bed. Buxton has agreed to a seven-year contract extension worth $100 million and potentially worth a whole lot more., per Ken Rosenthal.

The Twins had previously offered an $80 million deal as the two sides have been negotiating a long-term deal for a while now. Buxton wanted more options for getting it up to $100 million, and it would appear the two sides have found common ground. Rosenthal is reporting the deal will pay Buxton $9 million in 2022 and then $15 million per year from 2023 to 2028.

More interesting is the MVP bonuses. The deal includes bonuses for finishing in the top ten in MVP voting each year. If he finishes in sixth through tenth place in balloting he’ll receive $3 million each time. It ops out at $8 million each year for winning MVP.

The deal also includes bonuses for $500,000 each for 502, 533, 567, 600, and 625 plate appearances. Buxton played in 140 games in 2017, but otherwise has never played in more than 92 games in a season.