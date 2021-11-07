Gold Glove winners: Cardinals clean up in NL, Royals & A’s impress in AL

The 2021 MLB season is over and awards season is upon us. We’ve found out finalists for various awards and on Sunday, November 7th, we learned who has taken home Gold Glove honors for fielding excellence. There is plenty of debate about Gold Gloves. Sometimes players get them after playing limited time at a position, or they get awarded for reputation more than current performance. Everyone loves a good debate, I suppose!

Major League managers and coaches — voting only within their league and unable to vote for players on their own teams — account for 75 percent of the results. The other 25 percent goes to the sabermetrics community. Awards go to the AL and NL separately, which has been the process since 1958.

2021 Gold Glove winners

American League

C: Sean Murphy, Oakland A’s

1B: Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros

2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays

SS: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

3B: Matt Chapman, Oakland A’s

LF: Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals

CF: Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City Royals

RF: Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers/New York Yankees

P: Dallas Keuchel, Chicago White Sox

National League

C: Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh Pirates

1B: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

2B: Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals

SS: Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

LF: Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis Cardinals

CF: Harrison Bader, St. Louis Cardinals

RF: Adam Duvall, Atlanta Braves

P: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves