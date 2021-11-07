Gold Glove winners: Cardinals clean up in NL, Royals & A’s impress in AL

The 2021 MLB season is over and awards season is upon us. We’ve found out finalists for various awards and on Sunday, November 7th, we learned who has taken home Gold Glove honors for fielding excellence. There is plenty of debate about Gold Gloves. Sometimes players get them after playing limited time at a position, or they get awarded for reputation more than current performance. Everyone loves a good debate, I suppose!
Major League managers and coaches — voting only within their league and unable to vote for players on their own teams — account for 75 percent of the results. The other 25 percent goes to the sabermetrics community. Awards go to the AL and NL separately, which has been the process since 1958.
2021 Gold Glove winners
American League
C: Sean Murphy, Oakland A’s
1B: Yuli Gurriel, Houston Astros
2B: Marcus Semien, Toronto Blue Jays
SS: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
3B: Matt Chapman, Oakland A’s
LF: Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals
CF: Michael A. Taylor, Kansas City Royals
RF: Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers/New York Yankees
P: Dallas Keuchel, Chicago White Sox
National League
C: Jacob Stallings, Pittsburgh Pirates
1B: Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
2B: Tommy Edman, St. Louis Cardinals
SS: Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants
3B: Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
LF: Tyler O’Neill, St. Louis Cardinals
CF: Harrison Bader, St. Louis Cardinals
RF: Adam Duvall, Atlanta Braves
P: Max Fried, Atlanta Braves