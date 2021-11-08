Matt Olson rumors: A’s first baseman expected to be traded this offseason, per report

The Oakland Athletics are likely headed back down the rebuilding path in the 2021-22 offseason. Months after the team exercised an option on manager Bob Melvin’s contract, he was allowed to depart for a job with the San Diego Padres. Now, with the winter meetings approaching, we could start to see more key pieces moved for developmental talent.

SNY.tv MLB Insider Andy Martino is reporting the team is expected to move first baseman Matt Olson this offseason. Anybody could report the A’s are going to deal young talent and it would not be breaking news, but Martino noted that, “Multiple league executives in touch with the A’s say that another reset is coming from the franchise, and Olson is one of several players who will likely be on the move.”

You could pick and choose from the A’s roster and find talent likely to be moved. You just need to look at players in the arbitration period of their deal and know the A’s will be moving them at some point. Starting pitcher Sean Manaea has his final year of arbitration coming up and third baseman Matt Chapman has two years of arbitration before he hits free agency.

Olson is coming off a career year in which he posted a .911 OPS and hit 39 home runs with 111 RBIs. Martino speculated on what Olson brings to the table if he were to join the Yankees. That part appears to be more speculative than the report that the A’s are looking to move young talent this offseason.