NL MVP: Finalists for 2021 award include Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Baseball Writers Association of America announced finalists for the 2021 regular season awards on Monday, and the list of National League MVP finalists is not surprising. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, and San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr. are the three finalists.

Harper finished the 2021 season with a league leading 1.044 OPS. His .615 slugging percentage led the league and his .429 OBP was second. He finished with 5.9 WAR on a Phillies squad that went 82-80 and finished 6.5 games back of the Braves in the NL East.

Soto finished the season with a league-leading 7.0 WAR and .465 OBP. His .534 slugging percentage was 17th in the league and his .999 OPS was third. His Nationals squad stumbled to the finish line with a record of 65-97 and last in the NL East.

Tatis finished the season sixth with 6.6 WAR and fourth with a .975 OPS. He was second in the league with a .611 slugging percentage. The Padres finished the season 79-83 and in third place in the NL West.