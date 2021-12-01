 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Cubs sign free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman to three-year, $71 million deal

Chicago’s rotation just got a lot better.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Citi Field.
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs are signing pitcher Marcus Stroman to a deal, according to Jon Heyman. Stroman tweeted the news himself, saying Wrigley Field was the only ballpark he had yet to make a start in. The deal is for three years and $71 million, with an opt out clause after the second season according to Jeff Passan.

Stroman spent the majority of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays before spending the last one and a half seasons with the New York Mets. He has a career ERA of 3.63 and posted a 3.3 WAR last season, which is the second-best mark of his career. In 33 starts with the Mets last season, Stroman went 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA and 158 strikeouts.

With the signing, the Cubs bolstered a rotation desperately in need of an upgrade. Chicago is still not expected to be a contender next season, listed at +10000 to win the World Series and +5000 to win the AL according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

