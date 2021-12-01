Report: Cubs sign free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman to three-year, $71 million deal

The Chicago Cubs are signing pitcher Marcus Stroman to a deal, according to Jon Heyman. Stroman tweeted the news himself, saying Wrigley Field was the only ballpark he had yet to make a start in. The deal is for three years and $71 million, with an opt out clause after the second season according to Jeff Passan.

Wrigley Field is the only big league stadium I haven’t pitched at in my career. Crazy. Can’t wait to call it home! @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 1, 2021

Stroman spent the majority of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays before spending the last one and a half seasons with the New York Mets. He has a career ERA of 3.63 and posted a 3.3 WAR last season, which is the second-best mark of his career. In 33 starts with the Mets last season, Stroman went 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA and 158 strikeouts.

With the signing, the Cubs bolstered a rotation desperately in need of an upgrade. Chicago is still not expected to be a contender next season, listed at +10000 to win the World Series and +5000 to win the AL according to DraftKings Sportsbook.