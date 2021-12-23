 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Cody Bellinger contract: Dodgers OF/1B agreed to 1-year, $17M deal before lockout

The Dodgers got some business done just before the lockout started.

By David Fucillo
Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits an RBI single during the fourth inning of Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Major League Baseball owners locked out the players in early December, but before that there was a rush contract signings. Numerous free agency deals were completed, and on Thursday, we learned of one deal that was not announced at the time. The Los Angeles Dodgers and outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger agreed to terms on a one-year, $17 million deal to avoid arbitration, per ESPN.

Bellinger is coming off the worst season of his career. he had a slash line of .165/.240/.302 and finished with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs in 95 games. He did have a solid postseason across 12 games. He had a slash line of .353/.436/.471, finishing with one home run and seven RBIs.

Bellinger earned $16.1 million last season in his second season of arbitration. The year before he set a salary record for a first-time eligible arbitration player. He earned $11.5 million off an MVP season in 2019. If the team had decided they did not want to pay him the $17 million, they would have had to non-tender him, making him a free agent.

