What channel Mets vs. Dodgers is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in LA, and will also air on SNY in the Mets market and on SportsNet LA in the Dodgers market. Marcus Stroman and David Price will start for New York and LA, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Dodgers are looking to complete a four-game sweep of the Mets. LA is a -180 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while New York is a +155 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over juiced to -115.