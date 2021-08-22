What channel Angels vs. Indians is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Indians with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA. They are playing in the annual Little League Classic as the Little League World Series happens.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Jose Suarez and Cal Quantrill will start for LA and Cleveland, respectively. The Indians are a -135 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Angels are a +115 underdog. Total runs is installed at 9 with the over juiced to -115.