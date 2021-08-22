 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel White Sox vs. Rays is on and how to watch via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Sunday’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays on TBS.

By David Fucillo

Chris Archer #22 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers a pitch to the New York Yankees in the first inning at Tropicana Field on April 10, 2021 in St Petersburg, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

TBS will host Sunday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch for 1:10 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will air on NBCSCH in the White Sox market and Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market. Reynaldo Lopez and Chris Archer will start for Chicago and Tampa, respectively.

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The White Sox and Rays split the first two games in this battle of first-place teams. Tampa is a -125 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Chicago is a +105 underdog. Total runs is installed at 9 and is evenly priced on both sides at -110.

