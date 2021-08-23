What channel White Sox vs. Blue Jays is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, and will also air on NBCSCH in the White Sox market and on SNET in the Blue Jays market. Lance Lynn and Alek Manoah will start for Chicago and Toronto, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The White Sox are a -115 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Blue Jays are a -105 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over juiced to -115.