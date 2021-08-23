 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel White Sox vs. Blue Jays is on and how to watch via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Monday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on ESPN+.

By David Fucillo

Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, and will also air on NBCSCH in the White Sox market and on SNET in the Blue Jays market. Lance Lynn and Alek Manoah will start for Chicago and Toronto, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The White Sox are a -115 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Blue Jays are a -105 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over juiced to -115.

