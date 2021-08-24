What channel Twins vs. Red Sox is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, and will also air on Bally Sports North in the Twins market and on NESN in the Red Sox market. Griffin Jax and Tanner Houck will start for Minnesota and Boston, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Red Sox are a -220 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Twins are a +180 underdog. Total runs is installed at 10.5 with the over and under evenly priced at -110.