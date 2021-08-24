 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel Twins vs. Red Sox is on and how to watch via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Tuesday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox on ESPN+.

By David Fucillo

Tanner Houck #89 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

ESPN+ will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, and will also air on Bally Sports North in the Twins market and on NESN in the Red Sox market. Griffin Jax and Tanner Houck will start for Minnesota and Boston, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Red Sox are a -220 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Twins are a +180 underdog. Total runs is installed at 10.5 with the over and under evenly priced at -110.

