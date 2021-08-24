What channel Dodgers vs. Padres is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego and will air locally on SportsNet LA in the Dodgers market and Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market. Julio Urias is starting for LA while San Diego has not announced their starter as of lunch time.

UPDATE: The Padres announced they will start RHP Pierce Johnson for tonight’s game.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Dodgers are a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Padres are a +110 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8 with the over and under evenly priced at -110.