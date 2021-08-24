Report: Cardinals, Yadier Molina agree to one-year extension

The St. Louis Cardinals have reached a one-year contract extension with veteran catcher Yadier Molina, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. The deal is worth $10 million and means Molina will be in St. Louis for at least another season.

Molina is hitting .259 with eight home runs and 51 RBIs this season. The 38-year old catcher has dealt with injuries in recent years, but still carries a 1.6 WAR this season and is stellar behind the plate. Molina did hit 20 home runs three seasons ago, so he may still have some power left as he ages.

The 10-time All-Star has been part of two World Series title teams in St. Louis, but it remains to be seen whether the Cardinals will get there again in his career. St. Louis is currently 12.0 games back in the NL Central at 63-60.

The Cardinals are +15000 to win the division according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +10000 to win the NL and +20000 to win the World Series.