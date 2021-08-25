What channel Diamondbacks vs. Pirates is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Pittsburgh Pirates with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA, and will also air on Bally Sports Arizona in the Diamondbacks market and on ATT SportsNet-PIT in the Pirates market. Tyler Gilbert and Mitch Keller will start for Arizona and Pittsburgh, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Pirates look to complete a sweep of the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Arizona is a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over juiced to -115.