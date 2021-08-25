 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel Diamondbacks vs. Pirates is on and how to watch via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Wednesday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Pittsburgh Pirates on ESPN+.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Mitch Keller #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on August 20, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Pittsburgh Pirates with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA, and will also air on Bally Sports Arizona in the Diamondbacks market and on ATT SportsNet-PIT in the Pirates market. Tyler Gilbert and Mitch Keller will start for Arizona and Pittsburgh, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Pirates look to complete a sweep of the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Arizona is a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over juiced to -115.

More From DraftKings Nation