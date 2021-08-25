What channel Dodgers vs. Padres is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego and will air locally on SportsNet LA in the Dodgers market and Bally Sports San Diego in the Padres market. Walker Buehler and Blake Snell will start for LA and San Diego, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Dodgers are a -145 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Padres are a +125 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8, with the under juiced to -115.