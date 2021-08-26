 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel Reds vs. Brewers is on and how to watch via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Thursday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers on ESPN+.

By David Fucillo

Brett Anderson #25 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field on August 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, and will also air on Bally Sports Ohio in the Reds market and on Bally Sports Wisconsin in the Brewers market. Sonny Gray and Brett Anderson will start for Cincinnati and Milwaukee, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Brewers come into the game as slim -115 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Reds are -105 underdogs. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over juiced to -115.

