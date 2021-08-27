What channel Astros vs. Rangers is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and will also air on ATT SportsNet in the Astros market and on Bally Sports SW in the Rangers market. Jake Odorizzi and Glenn Otto will start for Houston and Texas, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Astros are a -200 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Rangers are a +170 underdog. Total runs is installed at 9 with the over juiced to -120.