What channel Red Sox-Indians and Padres-Angels is on and how to watch via live online stream

FS1 will host two games on Saturday, August 28 for out-of-market viewers. The day opens with the AL East third place Red Sox facing the AL Central second place Indians. The second game features the NL West third place Padres and AL West fourth place Angels. Wild card excitement for three of the four teams.

You can live stream the FS1 game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Cal Quantrill

First pitch: 4:05 p.m.

Red Sox TV: NESN

Angels TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -160, Indians +140

Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Jose Suarez

First pitch: 9:07 p.m.

Moneyline odds: Padres -170, Angels +150