What channel Royals vs. Mariners is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host DAY’s matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Seattle Mariners with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, and will also air on Bally Sports Kansas City in the Royals market and on ROOTNW in the Mariners market. Brady Singer and Marco Gonzales will start for Kansas City and Seattle, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Royals are looking to complete a four-game sweep of the Mariners. For the series finale, Seattle is a -160 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Kansas City is a +140 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5 and is evenly priced on both sides at -110.