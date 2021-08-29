What channel Giants vs. Braves is on and how to watch via live online stream

TBS will host Sunday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves with first pitch for 12:20 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at the Truist Park in Atlanta and will air on NBC Sports Bay Area in the Giants market and Bally Sports Southeast in the Braves market. Anthony DeSclafani and Ian Anderson will start for San Francisco and Atlanta, respectively.

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS. If you don’t have a cable login that has access to TBS, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The teams have split the first two games of the series. The Braves are a -125 favorite to win the rubber match at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Giants are a +105 underdog. Total runs is installed at 9 with the under juiced to -115.