What channel Yankees vs. A’s is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Oakland A’s with first pitch set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland. Jordan Montgomery and Paul Blackburn will start for New York and Oakland, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Yankees claimed the first two games in the series while the A’s won on Saturday and look to secure a series split on Sunday. New York is a -150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Oakland is a +130 underdog. Total runs is installed at 9 with the over priced at -115.