What channel Red Sox vs. Rays is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in Tampa, and will also air on NESN in the Red Sox market and on Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market. Nick Pivetta and Luis Patino will start for Boston and Tampa Bay, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Rays are a -135 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Red Sox are a +115 underdog. Total runs is installed at 9 with the under juiced to -120.