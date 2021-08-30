What channel Braves vs. Dodgers is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, and will also air on Bally Sports South in the Braves market and on SportsNet LA and SNLA Deportes in the Dodgers market. Drew Smyly and Julio Urias will start for Atlanta and LA, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Dodgers are a -220 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Dodgers are a +180 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5 with the over juiced to -120.