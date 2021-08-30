What channel Phillies vs. Nationals is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, and will also air on NBC Sports Philadelphia in the Phillies market and on MASN in the Nationals market. Zack Wheeler and Josiah Gray will start for Philadephia and Washington, respectively.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Phillies are a -150 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Nationals are a +130 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8.5, with the under juiced to -115.