What channel Red Sox vs. Rays is on and how to watch via live online stream

ESPN+ will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will also air on NESN in the Red Sox market and on Bally Sports Sun in the Rays market.

The Rays extended their win streak to 8 games with a victory in Game 1 of their series vs. the Red Sox on Monday night. Tampa Bay now has a 7-game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees in second place. Boston is 9 games back of the Rays entering Tuesday and could be looking at a virtually impossible road to winning the division.

Ryan Yarbrough is expected to start for the Rays while the Red Sox have yet to name a starter for the game. Boston could go for a bullpen game before starting Chris Sale on Wednesday. Either way, it’s must-win territory for the Red Sox, who are 2.0 games up on the Oakland Athletic’s for the final Wild Card spot from the AL.