What channel Brewers vs. Giants is on and how to watch via live online stream

FS1 will host two games on Tuesday, August 31st for out-of-market viewers. The Milwaukee Brewers will travel to San Francisco to take on the first-place Giants in what is an important series for both teams. The Giants dropped Game 1 of the series on Monday 3-1 with NL Cy Young contender Corbin Burnes on the hill for Milwaukee.

San Fran’s lead in the NL West over the Los Angeles Dodgers has been dwindling, down to 1.5 games entering play Tuesday. The Brew Crew has a sizable lead in the NL Central for first place, up 9.5 games on the Cincinnati Reds entering the final month of the regular season.

You can live stream the FS1 game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Brewers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. TBD

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

Brewers TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Padres TV: NBCS Bay Area

Moneyline odds: SFG (-105), MIL (-115)