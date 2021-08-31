 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel Brewers vs. Giants is on and how to watch via live online stream

We go over how you can watch Tuesday’s FS1 doubleheader featuring the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on after striking out against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of the game at Target Field on August 28, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Brewers 6-4. Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

FS1 will host two games on Tuesday, August 31st for out-of-market viewers. The Milwaukee Brewers will travel to San Francisco to take on the first-place Giants in what is an important series for both teams. The Giants dropped Game 1 of the series on Monday 3-1 with NL Cy Young contender Corbin Burnes on the hill for Milwaukee.

San Fran’s lead in the NL West over the Los Angeles Dodgers has been dwindling, down to 1.5 games entering play Tuesday. The Brew Crew has a sizable lead in the NL Central for first place, up 9.5 games on the Cincinnati Reds entering the final month of the regular season.

You can live stream the FS1 game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Brewers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. TBD
First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET
Brewers TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
Padres TV: NBCS Bay Area
Moneyline odds: SFG (-105), MIL (-115)

More From DraftKings Nation